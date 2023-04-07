Sean Spicer Leaves Newsmax

White House press secretary turned Newsmax host Sean Spicer announced Thursday at the end of his 5 p.m. show that he is leaving the cable news channel.

According to Mediaite, first to report the news of his exit, Spicer decided to leave after contract negotiations fell apart.

Sean Spicer signs off for the final time on Newsmax, where he’s hosted a show since 2020. pic.twitter.com/6VXE3fumEZ — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) April 6, 2023

Spicer’s Washington-based Newsmax program Spicer & Co., which he co-hosted with Lyndsay Keith through March 2023, launched Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in the 6 p.m. hour. However, it was moved to 5 p.m. after Greta Van Susteren arrived at Newsmax last year.

Spicer is best known to the wider public as the first White House press secretary in the Trump administration, talking on the job in December 2016. He resigned from the role eight months later, and left the administration entirely at the end of August 2017.

Spicer had an adversarial relationship with the press corps during that time, especially CNN’s Jim Acosta. Their contentious back-and-forths during televised press briefings became the subject of many TVNewser items during the first half of 2017.

Here’s the off-air goodbye from Spicer: