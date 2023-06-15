Sean Hannity to Host Presidential Town Hall With South Carolina Senator Tim Scott

Next week, Fox News will present its second presidential town hall of the 2024 campaign season. This one will feature South Carolina Republican Senator Tim Scott and take place in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Sean Hannity has moderating duties for the town hall, which will air on Tuesday, June 20 during his 9 p.m. show.

During the pre-taped event, Hannity will take questions from the audience while discussing the 2024 presidential race, state of the country and the growing Republican field, among other topics.