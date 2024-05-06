Ticker: Sean Hannity To Host New Wild West Series, Commencement Drama at Dickinson College

Top of the Ticker: Fox News host Sean Hannity is headed to the frontier for the new Fox Nation series, Outlaws and Lawmen: The West. Premiering on May 8, the four-episode historical drama looks back at the heroes and villains who roamed the Wild West, including Bass Reeves and Billy the Kid. “As our viewers know, I am a strong supporter of our men and women in law enforcement and I look forward to spotlighting a period of time that is pivotal in their origin,” Hannity said in a statement announcing the series.

Commencement Controversy: CNN weekend host Michael Smerconish was set to be this year’s commencement speaker and receive an honorary degree at Dickinson College in Carlisle, PA on May 19. That opportunity has now been rescinded after faculty and students raised concerns about Smerconish’s 2004 book, Flying Blind. An editorial board opinion piece published in Dickinson’s student-run newspaper claimed that the book promoted racial profiling against Arab Americans and Muslims. For his part, Smerconish is pushing back on being disinvited, writing in a blog post: “We are doing our youth, future leaders and nation a disservice if the civil, deliberative speech of the type I would have delivered at Dickinson is now unwelcome because it is easier to yield to the uninformed than to invest the time necessary to make reasoned decisions.”

New Job Alert: CBS News 24/7 adds Lindsey Reiser as a New York-based anchor and correspondent. Resier comes to the streaming service from MSNBC, where she covered such stories as Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral and the Covid-19 pandemic. “There couldn’t be a more important time to deliver the news wherever people need it—on the go, in the palm of their hands or in their living rooms.” Reiser tells TVNewser. “I am thrilled to be joining a steadfast team so dedicated to world-class journalism.”

Full Circle: CBS News’ lead national correspondent David Begnaud is set to emcee the 2024 National Speech and Debate Tournament for its Centennial Celebration. Held in Des Moines, Iowa, it’s the largest academic competition in the world, drawing thousands of students from across the country. “It takes me back to a place that, for me, as a high school student, was a dream, the national finals tournament,” Begnaud said in a statement. “To be back as emcee is a full circle moment and a chance to celebrate all of you.”

Awards Watch: Today’s Al Roker and President and CEO of CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures Wendy McMahon will be among seven honorees honored as 2024 Giants of Broadcasting & Electronic Arts by the Library of American Broadcasting Foundation. Set to be held in New York on Nov. 12, the awards luncheon will also bestow honors on such media figures as Stephen A. Smith, Mike McVay, Patsy Smullin and Steve Jones.