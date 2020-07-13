Sean Hannity Has First TV Interview With Roger Stone Since Trump Commuted His 40-Month Prison Sentence Last Week

Fox News will certainly experience a highly rated Monday in prime time. In the 8 p.m. hour, Tucker Carlson will address the situation concerning his former top writer Blake Neff, who resigned from the network last week after it was discovered that he was using an alias on an online forum to post bigoted remarks and invite others to invade a woman’s privacy over a number of years.

Fox News execs condemned Neff’s actions on Saturday, but Carlson’s reaction tonight to Neff’s resignation will undoubtedly draw an even larger-than-usual audience to his top-rated cable news show.

Carlson will lead into Hannity. The latter will have “an exclusive interview” with Roger Stone, President Trump’s eccentric longtime adviser who was due to report to prison tomorrow, but had his 40-month sentence commuted by the president late last week.

Fox News says this will be his first television interview since Trump granted him clemency.

Stone, a longtime confidante of Trump’s, was found guilty of seeking to impede congressional and FBI investigations into alleged ties between the Trump campaign and Russia. He was convicted of seven counts of lying to Congress and the FBI and witness tampering, and sentenced in February to a little more than three years in prison.

Former special counsel Robert Mueller, whose office brought all seven felony charges against Stone, wrote an op-ed for the Washington Post in an effort to defend the work of his office as proper and in compliance with the law, and point out that Stone “remains a convicted felon, and rightly so.”

According to the network, Stone will react to the news as well as offer his thoughts on Mueller’s recent defense of his indictment.

