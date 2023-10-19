Scripps News Promotes Former CNBC, FBN Producer Brian Donlon to Head of Live News Programming

Scripps News has promoted veteran TV producer Brian Donlon to senior director of live news programming.

Donlon, who most recently ran Scripps’ live morning news programming as executive producer, will now be responsible for more than 18 hours of content — from daily shows to special events.

He joined the Atlanta-based over-the-air national news organization in July 2021.

Prior TV news stops for Donlon include more than six years as a producer on CNBC’s Closing Bell (2013-2019), and a three-year run overseeing the creation and launch of Fox Business Network and its morning programming, websites and podcasts (2007-2010). Donlon also had a brief stint a senior producer on CBS’ The Early Show from 1999-2000.