Scripps News Expands Its Live Weekday Programming

Scripps News, the free over-the-air news network, is expanding its live news weekday offering beginning May 1.

Live news programming will be available from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET. Currently, Scripps News’ weekday schedule is a hodgepodge of live and taped programming.

As a result of the live programming expansion, The Why, which was a late afternoon offering, now becomes a weekly show airing on Saturday evenings.

The network announced that some production staffers working on The Why and nightly show In the Loop will transition over to the live news staff.

“Our goal with Scripps News was to produce continuous live news programming within two years of our launch. We’re now ahead of that schedule, producing all live news Monday through Friday, and news cut-ins on the weekends,” said Scripps News president Kate O’Brian.“Viewership numbers show this is what our consumers want – more live news – and with this change, viewers will now receive 16 hours of non-stop live programming daily.”

As its weekday programming expands, Scripps News will also debut a new marketing campaign to reach more industry and news consumers, the first for the news network since rebranding from Newsy at the beginning of this year.

The name change reflected an effort by Newsy’s parent company, The E.W. Scripps Company, to create a unified brand with its local and national media broadcast platforms.

Newsy, Scripps Washington D.C. Bureau, and Local Media national news desk were combined to form a national news division.

Below is the new Scripps News live programming weekday schedule (all times ET):