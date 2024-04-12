Scripps News to Launch New Disinformation Desk

Ahead of the 2024 presidential election, Scripps News is launching a six-person Disinformation Desk to investigate disinformation and the sources that might cause it to spread.

In a statement provided to TVNewser, Christina Hartman, vice president and head of Scripps News, expanded on the team’s purpose. “The Disinformation Desk represents an investment in high-quality investigative reporting as deepfake technology threatens to further erode consumer trust in what they see and hear,” she said. “This team will produce industry-leading work in one of the most important emerging beats in journalism.”

Former Vice News chief political correspondent Liz Landers is joining Scripps News to be part of the Disinformation Desk as its lead disinformation correspondent.

Other members of the Disinformation Desk include

Steve Turnham, Scripps Washington bureau chief/managing editor

Linda Pattillo, deputy managing editor/investigations & global affairs

Cameron Couvillion, researcher, editorial producer

Kadia Tubman, media correspondent examining the spread of disinformation

Nick Refuerzo, producer/editor and graphic artist

“In this election year, political disinformation will be a primary target, but we will also cover economic and social life, national security and international affairs,” Turnham said. “And we’ll have a sharp focus on how generative AI is pouring gas on the fire.”

Scripps News is following in the footsteps of CBS News in creating a unit focused explicitly on disinformation. CBS News Confirmed launched in March and this past Tuesday, it hired Melissa Mahtani to be the unit’s executive producer. Mahtani will develop television, digital, and social media presentations for the CBS News Confirmed unit.