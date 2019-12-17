Ratings

Scoreboard: Sunday, Dec. 15

By A.J. Katz Comment

25-54 demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 165 | CNN: 100 | MSNBC: 61
Prime: FNC: 155 | CNN: 93 | MSNBC: 44

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM NewsHQ:
93		 Newsroom:
39		 News:
43
5PM Gutfeld:
135		 Newsroom:
62		 Sharpton:
37
6PM Report:
115		 Newsroom:
57		 MTP:
36
7PM FNSunday:
100		 Newsroom:
81		 KasieDC:
35
8PM Levin:
203		 Newsroom:
78		 KasieDC:
41
9PM Hilton:
180		 2000s:
97		 Impchmnt: 
45
10PM FoxNtn: 
82		 2000s:
105		 DtlineXtra:
45
11PM Levin:
119		 2000s:
90		 DtlineXtra:
68

Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 1.152 | CNN: 408 | MSNBC: 430
Prime: FNC: 1.415 | CNN: 329 | MSNBC: 409

FNC CNN MSNBC:
4PM NewsHQ:
709		 Newsroom:
320		 News:
358
5PM Gutfeld:
926		 Newsroom:
398		 Sharpton:
384
6PM Report:
973		 Newsroom:
343		 MTP:
440
7PM FNSunday:
1.010		 Newsroom:
379		 KasieDC:
375
8PM Levin:
1.841		 Newsroom:
356		 KasieDC:
386
9PM Hilton:
1.649		 2000s:
322		 Impchmnt:
494
10PM FoxNtn:
754		 2000s:
308		 DtlineXtra:
346
11PM Levin:
714		 2000s:
233		 DtlineXtra:
329

