Scoreboard: Sunday, Dec. 15

25-54 demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 165 | CNN: 100 | MSNBC: 61
Prime: FNC: 155 | CNN: 93 | MSNBC: 44
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|NewsHQ:
93
|Newsroom:
39
|News:
43
|5PM
|Gutfeld:
135
|Newsroom:
62
|Sharpton:
37
|6PM
|Report:
115
|Newsroom:
57
|MTP:
36
|7PM
|FNSunday:
100
|Newsroom:
81
|KasieDC:
35
|8PM
|Levin:
203
|Newsroom:
78
|KasieDC:
41
|9PM
|Hilton:
180
|2000s:
97
|Impchmnt:
45
|10PM
|FoxNtn:
82
|2000s:
105
|DtlineXtra:
45
|11PM
|Levin:
119
|2000s:
90
|DtlineXtra:
68
Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 1.152 | CNN: 408 | MSNBC: 430
Prime: FNC: 1.415 | CNN: 329 | MSNBC: 409
|FNC
|CNN
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|NewsHQ:
709
|Newsroom:
320
|News:
358
|5PM
|Gutfeld:
926
|Newsroom:
398
|Sharpton:
384
|6PM
|Report:
973
|Newsroom:
343
|MTP:
440
|7PM
|FNSunday:
1.010
|Newsroom:
379
|KasieDC:
375
|8PM
|Levin:
1.841
|Newsroom:
356
|KasieDC:
386
|9PM
|Hilton:
1.649
|2000s:
322
|Impchmnt:
494
|10PM
|FoxNtn:
754
|2000s:
308
|DtlineXtra:
346
|11PM
|Levin:
714
|2000s:
233
|DtlineXtra:
329