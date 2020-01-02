Ratings

Scoreboard: Monday, Dec. 30

By A.J. Katz Comment

25-54 demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 260 | CNN: 132 | MSNBC: 130
Prime: FNC: 376 | CNN: 137 | MSNBC: 225

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM YourWorld:
215		 Tapper:
166		 Wallace:
172
5PM Five:
340		 SitRoom:
146		 MTPDaily:
120
6PM SpclRpt:
296		 SitRoom:
128		 TheBeat:
172
7PM Story:
254		 Outfront:
152		 Hardball:
182
8PM TCTonight:
405		 Cooper:
138		 Hayes:
211
9PM HntySpcl:
383		 Cooper:
143		 TRMSSpl:
260
10PM Angle:
341		 Tonight:
131		 O’Donnell:
204
11PM @Night:
238		 Cooper:
141		 Hayes:
141

Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 1.676 | CNN: 574 | MSNBC: 1.012
Prime: FNC: 2.572 | CNN: 676 | MSNBC: 1.685

FNC CNN MSNBC:
4PM YourWorld:
1.415		 Tapper:
626		 Wallace:
1.360
5PM Five:
2.545		 SitRoom:
699		 MTPDaily:
1.117
6PM SpclRpt:
2.113		 SitRoom:
574		 TheBeat:
1.246
7PM Story:
1.712		 Outfront:
670		 Hardball:
1.237
8PM TCTonight:
2.640		 Cooper:
673		 Hayes:
1.457
9PM HntySpcl:
2.788		 Cooper:
743		 TRMSSpl:
1.897
10PM Angle:
2.284		 Tonight:
611		 O’Donnell:
1.702
11PM @Night:
1.369		 Cooper:
483		 Hayes:
1.050

 

