Scoreboard: Monday, Dec. 30

25-54 demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 260 | CNN: 132 | MSNBC: 130
Prime: FNC: 376 | CNN: 137 | MSNBC: 225
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|YourWorld:
215
|Tapper:
166
|Wallace:
172
|5PM
|Five:
340
|SitRoom:
146
|MTPDaily:
120
|6PM
|SpclRpt:
296
|SitRoom:
128
|TheBeat:
172
|7PM
|Story:
254
|Outfront:
152
|Hardball:
182
|8PM
|TCTonight:
405
|Cooper:
138
|Hayes:
211
|9PM
|HntySpcl:
383
|Cooper:
143
|TRMSSpl:
260
|10PM
|Angle:
341
|Tonight:
131
|O’Donnell:
204
|11PM
|@Night:
238
|Cooper:
141
|Hayes:
141
Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 1.676 | CNN: 574 | MSNBC: 1.012
Prime: FNC: 2.572 | CNN: 676 | MSNBC: 1.685
|FNC
|CNN
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|YourWorld:
1.415
|Tapper:
626
|Wallace:
1.360
|5PM
|Five:
2.545
|SitRoom:
699
|MTPDaily:
1.117
|6PM
|SpclRpt:
2.113
|SitRoom:
574
|TheBeat:
1.246
|7PM
|Story:
1.712
|Outfront:
670
|Hardball:
1.237
|8PM
|TCTonight:
2.640
|Cooper:
673
|Hayes:
1.457
|9PM
|HntySpcl:
2.788
|Cooper:
743
|TRMSSpl:
1.897
|10PM
|Angle:
2.284
|Tonight:
611
|O’Donnell:
1.702
|11PM
|@Night:
1.369
|Cooper:
483
|Hayes:
1.050