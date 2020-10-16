NBC

Savannah Guthrie Praised For Her Tough Questioning of Trump at Highly-Controversial NBC Town Hall Event

By A.J. Katz Comment

NBC News has been receiving widespread criticism over the past couple of days for scheduling its town hall with President Trump directly against ABC News’ town hall with Joe Biden, an event that had been scheduled for the same date and time days earlier.

Savannah Guthrie‘s dogged questioning and fact-checking of the president at this evening’s event seems to have earned back some good press for the network.

The first 20 minutes featured of the NBC-Trump town hall featured Guthrie grilling the president on whether he had been tested for the coronavirus on the day of the first debate (he said he couldn’t remember), why he did not promote mask-wearing (Trump false claimed that 85% of people who wear masks catch the virus), whether he would disavow the conspiracy theory movement QAnon (he declined to), and was asked about spreading the conspiracy that President Obama had SEAL Team 6 killed. “That was a retweet! People can decide for themselves!” Trump said. “You’re the president, you’re not someone’s crazy uncle,” Guthrie replied, making for a viral moment.

Guthrie has received positive reviews from many fellow journalists for her questions and quick follow-ups.

But not everyone was pleased about what had transpired over that hour, most notably Rachel Maddow.

Here she is, welcoming her viewers, many of whom probably declined to watch the town hall in the first place:

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement