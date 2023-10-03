Ratings

Saturday, September 30 Scoreboard: Coverage of Government Funding Bill Vote Lifts CNN Is No. 1 in Demo

By A.J. Katz 

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 79 | CNN: 87 | MSNBC: 61
Prime: FNC: 61 | CNN: 91 | MSNBC: 60

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM FN Live:
54		 Nwsrm Acosta:
95		 Sanders:
93
5PM Fve:
50		 Nwsrm Acosta:
91		 Sharpton:
57
6PM Report:
71		 Nwsrm Acosta:
102		 Menendez:
69
7PM WkndShow:
90		 Nwsrm Acosta:
120		 Menendez:
71
8PM Levin:
63		 Nwsrm Acosta:
111		 Mohyeldin:
73
9PM Kilmeade:
62		 CNNSpclCvge:
93		 Mohyeldin:
54
10PM Sat Night:
58		 Lngria:
70		 Mohyeldin:
53
11PM Gut:
67		 Lngria:
68		 Mohyeldin:
58

Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 743 | CNN: 539 | MSNBC: 629
Prime: FNC: 829 | CNN: 538 | MSNBC: 717

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM FN Live:
554		 Nwsrm Acosta:
588		 Sanders:
631
5PM Fve:
640		 Nwsrm Acosta:
758		 Sharpton:
653
6PM Report:
757		 Nwsrm Acosta:
805		 Menendez:
676
7PM WkndShow:
907		 Nwsrm Acosta:
806		 Menendez:
744
8PM Levin:
974		 Nwsrm Acosta:
678		 Mohyeldin:
725
9PM Kilmeade:
839		 CNNSpclCvge:
637		 Mohyeldin:
704
10PM Sat Night:
676		 Lngria:
299		 Mohyeldin:
721
11PM Gut:
519		 Lngria:
233		 Mohyeldin:
583

 

