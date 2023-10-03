Saturday, September 30 Scoreboard: Coverage of Government Funding Bill Vote Lifts CNN Is No. 1 in Demo

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 79 | CNN: 87 | MSNBC: 61
Prime: FNC: 61 | CNN: 91 | MSNBC: 60
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|FN Live:
54
|Nwsrm Acosta:
95
|Sanders:
93
|5PM
|Fve:
50
|Nwsrm Acosta:
91
|Sharpton:
57
|6PM
|Report:
71
|Nwsrm Acosta:
102
|Menendez:
69
|7PM
|WkndShow:
90
|Nwsrm Acosta:
120
|Menendez:
71
|8PM
|Levin:
63
|Nwsrm Acosta:
111
|Mohyeldin:
73
|9PM
|Kilmeade:
62
|CNNSpclCvge:
93
|Mohyeldin:
54
|10PM
|Sat Night:
58
|Lngria:
70
|Mohyeldin:
53
|11PM
|Gut:
67
|Lngria:
68
|Mohyeldin:
58
Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 743 | CNN: 539 | MSNBC: 629
Prime: FNC: 829 | CNN: 538 | MSNBC: 717
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|FN Live:
554
|Nwsrm Acosta:
588
|Sanders:
631
|5PM
|Fve:
640
|Nwsrm Acosta:
758
|Sharpton:
653
|6PM
|Report:
757
|Nwsrm Acosta:
805
|Menendez:
676
|7PM
|WkndShow:
907
|Nwsrm Acosta:
806
|Menendez:
744
|8PM
|Levin:
974
|Nwsrm Acosta:
678
|Mohyeldin:
725
|9PM
|Kilmeade:
839
|CNNSpclCvge:
637
|Mohyeldin:
704
|10PM
|Sat Night:
676
|Lngria:
299
|Mohyeldin:
721
|11PM
|Gut:
519
|Lngria:
233
|Mohyeldin:
583