Saturday, Oct. 22 Scoreboard: Fox News Wins Primetime, Total Day

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today.
25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 114 | CNN: 85 | MSNBC: 64
Prime: FNC: 114 | CNN: 67 | MSNBC: 68
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|FN Live:
69
|Newsroom:
108
|Sanders:
61
|5PM
|SatShow:
113
|Newsroom:
119
|Sharpton:
59
|6PM
|Report:
86
|Newsroom:
142
|Menendez:
65
|7PM
|Gut:
92
|Newsroom:
108
|Menendez:
41
|8PM
|Kilmeade:
105
|Newsroom:
83
|Mohyeldin:
85
|9PM
|Bongino:
135
|Mrdchs:
63
|Mohyeldin:
69
|10PM
|Jones:
102
|Mrdchs:
54
|Wgnr Tnght:
51
|11PM
|OneNtn:
97
|Mrdchs:
29
|11th Hour:
48
Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 969 | CNN: 411 | MSNBC: 432
Prime: FNC: 1.036 | CNN: 269 | MSNBC: 437
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|FN Live:
628
|Newsroom:
491
|Sanders:
419
|5PM
|SatShow:
951
|Newsroom:
573
|Sharpton:
471
|6PM
|Report:
869
|Newsroom:
556
|Menendez:
480
|7PM
|Gut:
884
|Newsroom:
494
|Menendez:
413
|8PM
|Kilmeade:
1.037
|Newsroom:
372
|Mohyeldin:
453
|9PM
|Bongino:
1.209
|Mrdchs:
230
|Mohyeldin:
462
|10PM
|Jones:
862
|Mrdchs:
204
|Wgnr Tnght:
398
|11PM
|OneNtn:
730
|Mrdchs:
145
|11th Hour:
319