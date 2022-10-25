Ratings

Saturday, Oct. 22 Scoreboard: Fox News Wins Primetime, Total Day

By A.J. Katz 

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 114 | CNN: 85 | MSNBC: 64
Prime: FNC: 114 | CNN: 67 | MSNBC: 68

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM FN Live:
69		 Newsroom:
108		 Sanders:
61
5PM SatShow:
113		 Newsroom:
119		 Sharpton:
59
6PM Report:
86		 Newsroom:
142		 Menendez:
65
7PM Gut:
92		 Newsroom:
108		 Menendez:
41
8PM Kilmeade:
105		 Newsroom:
83		 Mohyeldin:
85
9PM Bongino:
135		 Mrdchs:
63		 Mohyeldin:
69
10PM Jones:
102		 Mrdchs:
54		 Wgnr Tnght:
51
11PM OneNtn:
97		 Mrdchs:
29		 11th Hour:
48

Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 969 | CNN: 411 | MSNBC: 432
Prime: FNC: 1.036 | CNN: 269 | MSNBC: 437

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM FN Live:
628		 Newsroom:
491		 Sanders:
419
5PM SatShow:
951		 Newsroom:
573		 Sharpton:
471
6PM Report:
869		 Newsroom:
556		 Menendez:
480
7PM Gut:
884		 Newsroom:
494		 Menendez:
413
8PM Kilmeade:
1.037		 Newsroom:
372		 Mohyeldin:
453
9PM Bongino:
1.209		 Mrdchs:
230		 Mohyeldin:
462
10PM Jones:
862		 Mrdchs:
204		 Wgnr Tnght:
398
11PM OneNtn:
730		 Mrdchs:
145		 11th Hour:
319
