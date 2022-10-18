Ratings

Saturday, Oct. 15 Scoreboard: Dan Bongino Leads Fox News to Dominant Primetime Ratings Win

By A.J. Katz 

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 134 | CNN: 89 | MSNBC: 47
Prime: FNC: 129 | CNN: 94 | MSNBC: 54

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM FN Live:
84		 Newsroom:
100		 Sanders:
44
5PM SatShow:
116		 Newsroom:
87		 Sharpton:
26
6PM Report:
126		 Newsroom:
85		 Jan. 6:
40
7PM Gut:
116		 Newsroom:
92		 Jan. 6:
44
8PM Kilmeade:
113		 Newsroom:
98		 Mohyeldin:
65
9PM Bongino:
141		 Murdchs:
78		 Mohyeldin:
54
10PM Jones:
131		 Murdchs:
106		 ModelAmrca:
44
11PM OneNtn:
96		 SrchingItly:
58		 11th Hour:
32

Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 1.005 | CNN: 483 | MSNBC: 457
Prime: FNC: 1.087 | CNN: 394 | MSNBC: 474

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM FN Live:
650		 Newsroom:
670		 Sanders:
434
5PM SatShow:
1.013		 Newsroom:
630		 Sharpton:
475
6PM Report:
1.017		 Newsroom:
537		 Jan. 6:
376
7PM Gut:
908		 Newsroom:
523		 Jan. 6:
464
8PM Kilmeade:
1.116		 Newsroom:
463		 Mohyeldin:
567
9PM Bongino:
1.241		 Murdchs:
337		 Mohyeldin:
563
10PM Jones:
904		 Murdchs:
381		 ModelAmrca:
293
11PM OneNtn:
708		 SrchingItly:
233		 11th Hour:
278
