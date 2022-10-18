Saturday, Oct. 15 Scoreboard: Dan Bongino Leads Fox News to Dominant Primetime Ratings Win

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today.
25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 134 | CNN: 89 | MSNBC: 47
Prime: FNC: 129 | CNN: 94 | MSNBC: 54
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|FN Live:
84
|Newsroom:
100
|Sanders:
44
|5PM
|SatShow:
116
|Newsroom:
87
|Sharpton:
26
|6PM
|Report:
126
|Newsroom:
85
|Jan. 6:
40
|7PM
|Gut:
116
|Newsroom:
92
|Jan. 6:
44
|8PM
|Kilmeade:
113
|Newsroom:
98
|Mohyeldin:
65
|9PM
|Bongino:
141
|Murdchs:
78
|Mohyeldin:
54
|10PM
|Jones:
131
|Murdchs:
106
|ModelAmrca:
44
|11PM
|OneNtn:
96
|SrchingItly:
58
|11th Hour:
32
Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 1.005 | CNN: 483 | MSNBC: 457
Prime: FNC: 1.087 | CNN: 394 | MSNBC: 474
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|FN Live:
650
|Newsroom:
670
|Sanders:
434
|5PM
|SatShow:
1.013
|Newsroom:
630
|Sharpton:
475
|6PM
|Report:
1.017
|Newsroom:
537
|Jan. 6:
376
|7PM
|Gut:
908
|Newsroom:
523
|Jan. 6:
464
|8PM
|Kilmeade:
1.116
|Newsroom:
463
|Mohyeldin:
567
|9PM
|Bongino:
1.241
|Murdchs:
337
|Mohyeldin:
563
|10PM
|Jones:
904
|Murdchs:
381
|ModelAmrca:
293
|11PM
|OneNtn:
708
|SrchingItly:
233
|11th Hour:
278