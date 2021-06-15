Ratings

Saturday, June 12 Scoreboard: Jeanine Pirro Is Most-Watched, Dan Bongino Is No. 1 Among Adults 25-54

By A.J. Katz 

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 168 | CNN: 114 | MSNBC: 60
Prime: FNC: 250 | CNN: 114 | MSNBC: 50

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM FN Live:
114		 Newsroom:
118		 Vossoughian:
55
5PM Sat Show:
118		 Newsroom:
108		 Sharpton:
61
6PM Report:
140		 Newsroom:
118		 Menendez:
58
7PM Levin:
134		 Newsroom:
132		 Menendez:
52
8PM Watters:
226		 CNN Spcl:
117		 This Week:
47
9PM Pirro:
254		 Schng Itly:
112		 This Week:
49
10PM Bongino:
269		 Schng Itly:
112		 Menendez:
53
11PM Watters:
208		 Schng Itly:
99		 This Week:
62

Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 1.017 | CNN: 529 | MSNBC: 495
Prime: FNC: 1.685 | CNN: 525 | MSNBC: 461

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM FN Live:
633		 Newsroom:
544		 Vossoughian:
562
5PM Sat Show:
807		 Newsroom:
656		 Sharpton:
606
6PM Report:
905		 Newsroom:
627		 Menendez:
501
7PM Levin:
913		 Newsroom:
606		 Menendez:
513
8PM Watters:
1.734		 CNN Spcl:
639		 This Week:
514
9PM Pirro:
1.786		 Schng Itly:
465		 This Week:
519
10PM Bongino:
1.535		 Schng Itly:
471		 Menendez:
349
11PM Watters:
1.010		 Schng Itly:
346		 This Week:
299
