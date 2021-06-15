Saturday, June 12 Scoreboard: Jeanine Pirro Is Most-Watched, Dan Bongino Is No. 1 Among Adults 25-54

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 168 | CNN: 114 | MSNBC: 60
Prime: FNC: 250 | CNN: 114 | MSNBC: 50
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|FN Live:
114
|Newsroom:
118
|Vossoughian:
55
|5PM
|Sat Show:
118
|Newsroom:
108
|Sharpton:
61
|6PM
|Report:
140
|Newsroom:
118
|Menendez:
58
|7PM
|Levin:
134
|Newsroom:
132
|Menendez:
52
|8PM
|Watters:
226
|CNN Spcl:
117
|This Week:
47
|9PM
|Pirro:
254
|Schng Itly:
112
|This Week:
49
|10PM
|Bongino:
269
|Schng Itly:
112
|Menendez:
53
|11PM
|Watters:
208
|Schng Itly:
99
|This Week:
62
Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 1.017 | CNN: 529 | MSNBC: 495
Prime: FNC: 1.685 | CNN: 525 | MSNBC: 461
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|FN Live:
633
|Newsroom:
544
|Vossoughian:
562
|5PM
|Sat Show:
807
|Newsroom:
656
|Sharpton:
606
|6PM
|Report:
905
|Newsroom:
627
|Menendez:
501
|7PM
|Levin:
913
|Newsroom:
606
|Menendez:
513
|8PM
|Watters:
1.734
|CNN Spcl:
639
|This Week:
514
|9PM
|Pirro:
1.786
|Schng Itly:
465
|This Week:
519
|10PM
|Bongino:
1.535
|Schng Itly:
471
|Menendez:
349
|11PM
|Watters:
1.010
|Schng Itly:
346
|This Week:
299