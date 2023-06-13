Ratings

Saturday, June 10 Scoreboard: Fox News Edges MSNBC for First Place in Primetime

By A.J. Katz 

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 105 | CNN: 89 | MSNBC: 80
Prime: FNC: 105 | CNN: 80 | MSNBC: 92

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM FN Live:
50		 Newsroom:
81		 Indictment:
63
5PM Fve:
66		 Newsroom:
121		 Sharpton:
69
6PM Report:
57		 Newsroom:
133		 Indictment:
51
7PM WkndShow:
71		 Newsroom:
139		 Indictment:
79
8PM Kilmeade:
117		 2010’s:
63		 Indictment:
108
9PM Jones:
111		 CNN Spcl:
56		 Indictment:
115
10PM Sat Night:
89		 CNN Spcl:
120		 InspringAmer:
53
11PM Gut:
80		 PrtsUnknwn:
59		 Indctmnt:
65

Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 822 | CNN: 519 | MSNBC: 721
Prime: FNC: 810 | CNN: 510 | MSNBC: 805

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM FN Live:
629		 Newsroom:
596		 Indictment:
647
5PM Fve:
787		 Newsroom:
682		 Sharpton:
670
6PM Report:
819		 Newsroom:
612		 Indictment:
609
7PM WkndShow:
956		 Newsroom:
674		 Indictment:
818
8PM Kilmeade:
948		 2010’s:
401		 Indictment:
941
9PM Jones:
794		 CNN Spcl:
442		 Indictment:
945
10PM Sat Night:
689		 CNN Spcl:
688		 InsprngAmer:
529
11PM Gut:
577		 PrtsUnknwn:
336		 Indctmnt:
564
