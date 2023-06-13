Saturday, June 10 Scoreboard: Fox News Edges MSNBC for First Place in Primetime

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 105 | CNN: 89 | MSNBC: 80
Prime: FNC: 105 | CNN: 80 | MSNBC: 92
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|FN Live:
50
|Newsroom:
81
|Indictment:
63
|5PM
|Fve:
66
|Newsroom:
121
|Sharpton:
69
|6PM
|Report:
57
|Newsroom:
133
|Indictment:
51
|7PM
|WkndShow:
71
|Newsroom:
139
|Indictment:
79
|8PM
|Kilmeade:
117
|2010’s:
63
|Indictment:
108
|9PM
|Jones:
111
|CNN Spcl:
56
|Indictment:
115
|10PM
|Sat Night:
89
|CNN Spcl:
120
|InspringAmer:
53
|11PM
|Gut:
80
|PrtsUnknwn:
59
|Indctmnt:
65
Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 822 | CNN: 519 | MSNBC: 721
Prime: FNC: 810 | CNN: 510 | MSNBC: 805
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|FN Live:
629
|Newsroom:
596
|Indictment:
647
|5PM
|Fve:
787
|Newsroom:
682
|Sharpton:
670
|6PM
|Report:
819
|Newsroom:
612
|Indictment:
609
|7PM
|WkndShow:
956
|Newsroom:
674
|Indictment:
818
|8PM
|Kilmeade:
948
|2010’s:
401
|Indictment:
941
|9PM
|Jones:
794
|CNN Spcl:
442
|Indictment:
945
|10PM
|Sat Night:
689
|CNN Spcl:
688
|InsprngAmer:
529
|11PM
|Gut:
577
|PrtsUnknwn:
336
|Indctmnt:
564