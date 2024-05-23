Sara Sidner Says She’s ‘Hopeful’ After Successful Double Mastectomy

CNN’s Sara Sidner has been a soldier in her battle with Stage 3 breast cancer since she first disclosed her diagnosis to viewers in January. She continued to remain on the air while going through chemo treatments, culminating in her announcement that she’d be undergoing a double mastectomy this week.

On Thursday, Sidner shared on social media that the surgery was successful—and that means she’ll officially be taking a break from broadcasting. “I feel hopeful,” she wrote, looking to the future.

Thank you to the doctors and nurses. I’m out of surgery. My bilateral mastectomy is done. And I feel hopeful. Advertisement Remember my lovely queens get your breasts checked. pic.twitter.com/DH21YxdrqE — Sara Sidner (@sarasidnerCNN) May 23, 2024

Sidner initially informed viewers of her impending surgery on Tuesday’s edition of CNN News Central. “What I have learned so far in my cancer journey is treating it is more of a marathon than a sprint,” she remarked, adding: “A 2016 study found that the 10-year survival rate for a bilateral mastectomy is 90.3%. I like those odds.”

Sidner also told viewers that they would be in the “capable hands” of Kate Bolduan and John Berman during her absence. Reached for comment, CNN indicated that Sidner will be out for a few weeks and resume her duties once she has fully recovered.

Since January, Sidner has been forthcoming about the difficult details of her cancer battle, sharing her journey with viewers via a video diary where she describes the various phases of treatment as one that “feels like it’s never going to end.” She’s also been adamant about encouraging women to undergo cancer screenings, even if they don’t believe they’re at risk.

In January, she told viewers to recall the names of eight women in their lives that they’ve known and loved and that statistically, one of those eight would end up getting cancer. “I am that one in eight in my friend group,” Sidner said at the time. “I have never been sick a day in my life. I don’t smoke, I rarely drink, breast cancer does not run in my family, and yet here I am with Stage 3 breast cancer.”

After announcing her successful surgery, Sidner’s colleagues at CNN and in the media quickly logged on to share messages of support.

