CNN’s Sam Feist Is the New CEO of C-SPAN

Sam Feist, CNN’s senior vice president and Washington bureau chief, is moving over to C-SPAN in June as the network’s new CEO. He’ll be taking over from current co-CEOs Rob Kennedy and Susan Swain, who previously announced that they would be stepping down from their leadership roles.

In a statement announcing Feist’s appointment, C-SPAN chairman Pat Esser called him an “outstanding leader who is trusted and respected by both sides of the aisle and who has a deep respect for C-SPAN’s nonpartisan mission.”

“Our democracy needs C-SPAN now more than ever,” Feist remarked in a statement. “I look forward to working with C-SPAN’s extraordinary and dedicated team to expand the network’s reach and meet new audiences where they are.”

A CNN rep would not elaborate on transition plans when reached for comment by TVNewser.

Feist started his CNN career as an intern in 1989, and later worked in various roles in the London, Atlanta and Washington, D.C. bureaus. He has been the network’s Washington bureau chief since 2011.

This is the second leader of a news organization’s D.C. bureau to depart during an election year. Last month, ABC News’ Jonathan Greenberger departed the network for Politico, where he will be the digital publication’s executive vice president.