Roxanna Sherwood Moves From GMA to ABC News Long Form, and Jackie Glover Joins ABC News After 27 Years at HBO

ABC News announced 2 high-level staffing moves today: The appointment of GMA executive producer Roxanna Sherwood to the role of senior ep, platforms, and the addition of longtime HBO executive Jackie Glover as ABC News head of documentary.

ABC News svp of longform Beth Hoppe announced that as vp of documentary, Glover is going to be responsible for managing ABC News’ feature documentary business, which includes cultivating filmmaking talent and documentary film projects for Walt Disney Television and for possible theatrical release.

In Sherwood’s new role, she will serve as a creative lead, growing and shepherding the output of ABC News longform projects to Walt Disney Company’s new plaforms, including Disney+, Nat Geo, FX and Hulu.

Glover comes to ABC after a 27-year run at HBO, where she most responible for overseeing all aspects of the development, acqusitions, and production of HBO Documentary Films, including True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality, Jim: The James Foley Story, When the Levees Broke and much more. She’s also supervised documentaries made by major filmmakers such as Spike Lee, Alex Gibney and Peter Kunhardt.

Sherwood, an ABC Newser for 24 years, is leaving the morning show after a 2 1/2 year stint as ep, and moving to longform. Before her tenure at GMA, Sherwood was executive producer of Nightline, she oversaw countless thought-reports, including a Murrow for the Face-to-Face series and multiple Emmys for specials like Gang Land about the violence gripping El Salvador. She was also senior ep of the documentary Madoff: After the Fall.

