Robin Roberts Will Host 2 ABC Primetime Year-End Specials

ABC News Studios announced on Wednesday that its traditional end-of-year special, The Year, will now consist of two separate primetime specials. The first looks back at the most significant moments of 2023, while the second will focus on what’s to come in 2024.

The Year: 2023 airs Wednesday, Dec. 27, from 9- 11 p.m. EST, and the additional one-hour New Year’s Eve special, The Year: Countdown to 2024, airs Sunday, Dec. 31, at 7 p.m. EST, both on ABC, next day on Hulu.

Both specials are taped.

Advertisement

GMA’s Robin Roberts will host both editions of the The Year. She’ll be joined by an award-winning team of ABC News anchors and correspondents, including her GMA co-anchor George Stephanopoulos, plus World News Tonight anchor and managing editor David Muir, 20/20 co-anchor Deborah Roberts, Nightline co-anchor Juju Chang, ABC News Live Prime anchor Linsey Davis, ABC News chief meteorologist and chief climate correspondent Ginger Zee, GMA’s Lara Spencer, and multiplatform reporter Ashan Singh.

The Year: 2023 brings audiences a star-studded and news-filled look at the events that defined this past year. The annual two-hour primetime program shows viewers the most iconic and memorable moments of 2023, from major news events and pop-culture stories in the news to the breakout stars, heroes, and changemakers who dominated headlines and social media.

Meanwhile, the look-ahead special The Year: Countdown to 2024 will see Roberts conjuring up the best moments of 2023 and taking out her crystal ball to look ahead to 2024. She’ll be joined by Roberts, Chang, Spencer, GMA3: What You Need to Know co-anchor Eva Pilgrim and ABC News correspondent Chris Connelly.

Both primetime specials will feature insightful commentators from across entertainment and news and new interviews with CMA’s New Artist of the Year Jelly Roll, the multiplatinum-selling Grammy winner Ashanti, the star of 2023’s hit Prime Video series Jury Duty Ronald Gladden, and more, with special appearances by ABC’s Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner and new fiancée Theresa Nist, hip hop legend Missy Elliott, and cameos from the Dancing with the Stars cast.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024, begins immediately after the special at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, next day on Hulu.

Headed up by Mike Kelley, ABC News Studios produces both specials. Reena Mehta is the svp of streaming and digital content for ABC News. John Green is executive producer of The Year: 2023 and The Year: Countdown to 2024. David Sloan is the senior executive producer of primetime for ABC News.