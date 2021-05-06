Robin Roberts’ New Disney+ Series Features Intimate Round Table Conversations With Female Celebrities

Disney’s streaming service Disney+ announced today that GMA co-anchor Robin Roberts will host and executive produce Turning the Tables With Robin Roberts, a four-episode series featuring intimate round table conversations with female celebrities from all walks of life.

LeBron James will also serve as an executive producer on the series with his media company, The SpringHill Company. In addition to Roberts and James, the assembled team of executive producers is comprised of women, BIPOC and members of the LGBTQ+ community.

“This project is very personal to me, and I’m proud to bring it to Disney+,” Roberts said in a statement. “The guests we’ve assembled are an amazing group of women who have all achieved great success in their various careers. Although they represent different age groups and backgrounds, they were all willing to open up and share their unique stories with honesty and humor. I welcome viewers to come along with me on this journey as we learn about the importance of expressing vulnerability and connecting with others.”

In each episode, Roberts sits down with three famous women who share experiences that are both personal and moving. The guests often “turn the tables” and interview Roberts and each other in heartfelt and often humorous conversations that showcase authenticity and vulnerability. Guests include Debbie Allen, Sofia Carson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jenna Dewan, Sheila E., Melissa Etheridge, Mickey Guyton, Betsey Johnson, Billie Jean King, Tig Notaro, Raven-Symoné and Josie Totah.

Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts will premiere Friday, July 30, on Disney+.

Roberts spoke about the series Thursday on GMA: