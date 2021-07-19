GMA co-anchor Robin Roberts is guest-hosting Jeopardy! this week, starting Monday.

Roberts’ one-week stint follows her Good Morning America colleague George Stephanopoulos time as guest-host. Jeopardy! made a $147,396 contribution to No Kid Hungry in Stephanopoulos’ honor, an amount equal to the total contestant winnings during his time at the podium.

Roberts, on the other hand, has selected Be The Match, the National Marrow Donor Program, as her charity that will receive a contribution from Jeopardy! after her week-long run as guest host ends.