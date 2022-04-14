ABC | Morning Shows

Robin Roberts Celebrates 20 Years at Good Morning America

By A.J. Katz 

This morning, Robin Roberts marked 20 years on Good Morning America. Roberts officially joined GMA as newsreader on April 23, 2002, but had been a feature reporter for the show going back to 1995 when she was still an ESPN SportsCenter anchor. On May 9, 2005, then-ABC News president David Westin promoted Roberts to co-anchor of the morning broadcast alongside co-anchors Diane Sawyer and Charles Gibson.

The rest is history.

The morning’s broadcast was filled with surprises and notable moments including, a performance by Patti LaBelle, special taped messages from former First Lady Michelle Obama, tennis legend Billie Jean King and Grammy-winning artist India.Arie, a plaque highlights Roberts’ GMA legacy in Times Square and a look back at her most memorable interviews from the past 20 years.

