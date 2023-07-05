Retiring Fox News Photographer Ed Lewis Honored by White House Press Office

Ed Lewis, a photographer for news organizations, is retiring after roughly 40 years in the same field. Lewis has spent the past 25 years snapping pictures for Fox News after a 14 year stint doing the same at C-SPAN.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre gave Lewis a shout out (and a gift) during Friday’s press briefing.

“I want to acknowledge someone in the room who you all know very well and who has been a friendly face to all of you and to all of us,” Jean-Pierre began. “That is Ed Lewis.

Ed is retiring today after 25 years as photographer for Fox News and 14 years at C-SPAN. In his career—hi Ed—in his career Ed has covered every president since Ronald Reagan. Right, not to age you, my friend, you look young. 21. I know he is a friend to many folks here and certainly many folks on my team. He always has a smile. Every time I see him, he always waves, smiles and gives me a thumbs up. So, I give you a thumbs up back to you, my friend. And I know many of you have seen him traveling, carrying like 13 bags all at once. So incredibly impressive.

So, Ed, thank you for being a joy to work with. I hope you will enjoy more time at the tee following your last day here. And we will truly, truly miss you. And thank you for just always being a friendly face. We the team, decided to get you something. So here you go.”

Jean-Pierre, on behalf of the White House press office, then presented Lewis with a hug and something in a bag. What was in that bag? A golf towel with the Presidential seal on it.

Congrats, Ed, on your retirement.