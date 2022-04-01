White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki to Leave Administration for MSNBC Job

After months of speculation, it appears White House press secretary Jen Psaki will be leaving the Biden administration for a job in cable news.

A source close to the situation confirms reporting by Axios’ Sara Fischer that Psaki is in exclusive talks with MSNBC to join the network after she leaves the White House around May.

Fischer also reports Psaki spoke with White House counsel’s office about her exit, citing two sources familiar with her plans. Fischer adds that Psaki has not yet formally told the White House press team about her departure, citing an administration source.

Puck News reported in February that Psaki also had conversations with CNN and that other networks had expressed interest in signing her.

According to Fischer, Psaki will host a show for MSNBC on NBCU’s Peacock. Her former Biden administration colleague Symone Sanders is also hosting a program on MSNBC and Peacock, debuting later this month, called Symone, which will air at 4 p.m. ET on weekends on MSNBC and stream Mondays and Tuesdays on Peacock.

Fischer adds that Psaki will not be hosting the 9 p.m. hour replacing Rachel Maddow.

White House communications staffers have a long history of transitioning into TV news, with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos and Fox News’ Dana Perino the two of the most prominent examples.

Former George W. Bush communications staffer Nicolle Wallace has her own MSNBC show, and more recently, Trump White House press secretaries Kayleigh McEnany and Sean Spicer host (or co-host) shows on Fox News and Newsmax, respectively.