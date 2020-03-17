Today Show’s 9 and 10 a.m. Hours Will Feature Taped Segments

NBC News has decided to shelve live content for the 9 and 10 a.m. hours of Today show going forward. The 10 a.m. hour suspended its live studio audience beginning last Thursday, and the network announced early Monday morning that a staffer from the preceding hour had tested positive for the virus.

According to Variety, the 9-11 a.m. time period will feature taped taped segments, while co-anchors Al Roker and Craig Melvin remain at home.

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb will continue to anchor the flagship’s 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. newscast, and then provide a live news update at 9 a.m. before the program moves into taped content.

Roker and Melvin, who are key members in both the 7 a.m . and 9 a.m. broadcasts, will not return to NBC News’ New York headquarters for the foreseeable future.

