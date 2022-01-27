Stephanie Ruhle Is Moving to the 11 PM Hour on MSNBC

Stephanie Ruhle will soon become the new host of MSNBC’s 11 p.m. hour.

Axios reported the imminent move on Wednesday night—citing two sources familiar with the situation—and TVNewser confirmed the news shortly after.

Ruhle currently hosts the network’s 9 a.m. hour. However, according to Axios, that hour will become part of Morning Joe after Ruhle moves to 11 p.m. This means that Morning Joe will eventually air from 6-10 a.m. ET.

Ruhle is poised to become the permanent replacement to Brian Williams, the NBC News legend who launched The 11th Hour in 2016 and left the program (and NBC News) at the end of last year. With Williams at the helm, The 11th Hour was consistently the most-watched cable news show in the 11 p.m. timeslot (during the Trump years) and one of the most-watched shows on the entire network.

The baton is being passed to Ruhle, an investment banker-turned-anchor who joined MSNBC from Bloomberg in April 2016. In addition to anchoring MSNBC dayside, Ruhle is NBC News senior business correspondent and previously co-hosted the Saturday edition of Today.

After Williams announced his imminent departure from the program, we pointed to Ruhle, Ali Velshi, Steve Kornacki, Chris Jansing, and Mehdi Hasan as possible 11 p.m. successors and we polled you, the TVNewser reader, late last year to find out who you thought would be Williams’ replacement.

Interestingly, Velshi got the most votes (31.5%), followed by Kornacki (25%), Ruhle (14%) “Other,” (10.5%), Hasan (10.2%), and Jansing (8.8%).