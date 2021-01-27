Report: Michael Strahan Tests Positive for the Coronavirus

Good Morning America and Fox NFL Sunday host Michael Strahan has tested positive for Covid-19.

This, according to TMZ.

Strahan reportedly found out on Saturday he’d been exposed to the virus at some point last week, and immediately started quarantining. TMZ reports that Strahan will appear on GMA Thursday, remotely, to discuss his diagnosis, and is not currently experiencing any severe symptoms.

ABC News did not comment.

Strahan isn’t the first GMA host to contract the virus. Strahan’s colleague George Stephanopoulos announced on the April 13 broadcast of GMA that he tested positive for Covid-19. Stephanopoulos announced his diagnosis nearly two weeks after his wife, actress Ali Wentworth confirmed she had contracted the virus. However, unlike his wife, Stephanopoulos had been asymptomatic, and said he was “feeling great.” Eight days after the on-air statement, the ABC News chief anchor announced on Twitter that he had since took a test revealing he received the antibodies needed to fight off the virus.

