Report: Lachlan Murdoch Is Giving All Fox Corp. Staffers $2,000 Bonus

Nice news to report today: Fox Corporation executive chairman and CEO Lachlan Murdoch is giving each staffer across Fox Sports and Fox News/FBN a $2,000 bonus “or more.”

This was first reported by the Daily Beast.

“I want to express my gratitude and the gratitude of the entire leadership team for your focus, your passion, your dedication and your resilience,” Murdoch said in a memo to staff. “Thank you for the important role you played in FOX achieving its business goals while also fulfilling our responsibilities to the communities and audiences we serve.”