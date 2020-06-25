Report: MSNBC Will Name Joy Reid Host of the Network’s 7 p.m. Hour

The Wall Street Journal is reporting tonight that MSNBC is expected to name Joy Reid its new 7 p.m. host.

WSJ reporter Joe Flint cites sources saying that MSNBC will tap Reid to anchor a daily news and opinion program during the hour that was vacated by its longtime occupant Chris Matthews back in March.

MSNBC is declining comment.

Matthews left his longtime weekday 7 p.m. perch on March 2, and since his departure, the hour, simply named MSNBC Live, has been fronted by a rotating group of MSNBC hosts, usually Steve Kornacki, Ari Melber (who already anchors the network’s 6 p.m. hour) or Reid.

TV news viewers know Reid as the host of AM Joy on MSNBC, which airs from 10 a.m.-Noon ET on Saturday and Sundays, a show she has hosted since April 2016.

Until February, 2015, Reid hosted a weekday show, The Reid Report, on MSNBC. During that 14-month gap, Reid had been reporting and commenting on the 2016 presidential campaign. She joined MSNBC in 2011 as a contributor.

If this report is accurate, Reid will join Fox News’ Harris Faulkner as the only African-American female hosts on weekday cable news. MSNBC traditionally averages more African American viewers than its cable counterparts.

Quite frankly, MSNBC ratings in the hour have been mediocre since Matthews’ departure. He often built on Ari Melber’s 6 p.m. audience, at least when it came to Total Viewers. However, 7 p.m. on MSNBC is consistently losing a chunk of its 6 p.m. lead-in. Why? Well, it’s tough to become attached to a time slot without there being a permanent host.

Not long after Matthews’ departure, we polled TVNewser readers on who they thought would be his successor in the 7 p.m. time slot, and only 9.2% of you said it would be Reid. Shep Smith was the most popular choice to take on 7 p.m., (40%), followed by Nicolle Wallace (19.5%), Kornacki (10%), Brian Williams (9.7%), and then Reid, followed by a variety of other MSNBC hosts.

Reid found herself in hot water a couple years ago over a series of reports about old controversial blog posts. One promoted a 9/11 conspiracy theory; one in which she wrote, “Flying the Mexican flag on U.S. soil strikes me as incredibly presumptuous and insulting to the U.S.;” and another that shows a photo-shopped image of Sen. John McCain as the Virginia Tech shooter. The post, called Baghdad John Strikes Again, notes the 2008 GOP presidential nominee’s statement that he would “follow Osama bin Laden to the gates of hell.”

Reid later apologized for her controversial blog posts, both on her show and in a separate statement in 2018: “While I published my blog, starting in 2005, I wrote thousands of posts in real time on the issues of the day. There are things I deeply regret and am embarrassed by, things I would have said differently and issues where my position has changed. Today I’m sincerely apologizing again.”

