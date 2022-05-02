Former CBS This Morning EP Ryan Kadro Exits The Recount

A source confirms Ryan Kadro has left his role as chief content officer at digital video news outlet The Recount.

Axios media reporter Sara Fischer had the scoop.

The company’s founders, John Heilemann and John Battelle, wanted Kadro to commit to staying on long-term as it embarks on a business restructuring. Apparently that wasn’t in the cards.

Kadro joined The Recount in October 2021, overseeing the day-to-day editorial strategy and programming for the news start-up. He previously served as the executive producer of CBS This Morning from April 2016 until Jan. 4, 2019. Could Kadro return to CBS News, or has that ship sailed? The network is currently searching for a new Evening News executive producer now that Al Ortiz is retiring this summer. Kadro’s former colleague at CBS Chris Licht is now running CNN, so perhaps Kadro will find a spot there.

According to Fischer, The Recount is making these cuts as it tries to focus more on lower-budget streaming efforts and fortify its leadership team as it looks to raise more money. The brand reportedly raised $18 million in a series B funding round led by Foundry Group, last year. It raised a $13 million series A funding round in 2020.

The Recount, which launched in 2019, presents at the 2022 IAB NewFronts in three days. The NewFronts is an annual event hosted by the Interactive Advertising Bureau where digital content brands have the opportunity to present their business plans to the ad-buying community. It will be interesting to hear what the brand has to say on Thursday amid these changes.