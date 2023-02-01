Report: Former CBS News Producer Chris Russell to Become CNN This Morning Executive Producer

CNN’s morning show is reportedly getting close to naming a new leader.

THR reports, citing a source familiar, it is anticipated that former CBS This Morning producer Chris Russell will join CNN This Morning as its new executive producer. Russell would replace Eric Hall, CNN This Morning’s launch ep who is moving to the 11 p.m. hour, which is anchored by Laura Coates.

CNN This Morning launched in November of last year and is currently co-anchored by Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins.

A veteran TV news producer, Russell currently works at NewsNation as the ep of Leland Vittert’s 7 p.m. program on the Nexstar-owned cable news channel.

Adding Russell would make sense. CNN chairman and CEO Chris Licht and CNN svp of content strategy and development Ryan Kadro are both familiar with Russell, having worked with him on CBS This Morning (now known as CBS Mornings) from 2011-2014 when Russell was the show’s supervising producer. Licht launched the program back in 2011, and Kadro succeeded Licht as its executive producer in 2016.

CNN seemed to push back on the report, with a spokesperson telling TVNewser, “No offer has been made or accepted at this time.”