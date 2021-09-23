Report: Disney Won’t Pursue Independent Investigation Into ABC’s Handling of Sexual Assault Charges Against Former GMA Boss

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Disney will not be launching an independent investigation into how ABC handled the sexual assault allegations that have been made against the former executive in charge of Good Morning America, Michael Corn.

Simone Swink, the newly-named ep of GMA, reportedly told staffers at the start of the week that an outside investigation into Corn’s exit “is not happening at this time,” according to a recording of the meeting that was obtained by WSJ.

ABC News president Kim Godwin told staff on Aug. 26 that she had requested an independent investigation into the matter, the day after former GMA producer Kirstyn Crawford filed a sexual assault lawsuit against Corn, alleging he sexually assaulted her and created a hostile work environment at the network’s news division over a number of years. (Corn denies the charges being made against him). However, the decision not to go ahead with an outside investigation was relayed to Godwin, Swink and other top ABC News staffers in a meeting last Friday held by Disney general entertainment chairman Peter Rice. ABC News falls under Rice’s purview.

“Peter said it was beyond his sphere of influence to ask for an outside investigation of the Walt Disney Company,” Swink reportedly said in the recording of Monday’s staff meeting.

The Daily Beast reported on Thursday, Sept. 16 that ABC News staffers had been “livid” that Rice had yet address them concerning the potential for an independent investigation into the matter. On the same day as the Disney/ABC News executive meeting, led by Rice, took place the following day.

At least one ABC newser isn’t happy about what has transpired.

