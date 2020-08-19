NBC | Politics | WebNewser

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Slams NBC News Social Media for Its Misleading Tweet

By A.J. Katz Comment

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) ripped into NBC News late last night for a misleading tweet which makes it seem as though the congresswoman does not support Joe Biden.

“So @NBCNews how are you going to fix the incredible amount of damage and misinformation that you are now responsible for?” she tweeted at 1:15 a.m. ET. “Because a 1:15am tweet to slip under the radar after blowing up a totally false and divisive narrative across networks isn’t it.”

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, perhaps the highest-profile figure to publicly express support for the Vermont senator in recent years, followed DNC rules by nominating Sen. Bernie Sanders during the roll call since he had passed the delegate threshold.

She was the second person to place Sen. Sanders in nomination. Former UAW president Bob King was first to offer his nomination, whom he referred to as a “great champion of the working class.”

You can watch the full 90-second nomination of Sen. Sanders by Rep. Ocasio-Cortez at the end of this post.

Many Americans, including people who have worked in government, know how the nomination process works, but apparently there are some political reporters, lay people, and perhaps most importantly in 2020, social media editors who don’t.

Here’s NBC News tweet clarifying the original tweet:

Here’s the original tweet:

Here’s NBC News’ social media editor note and clarification. It was deleted to help prevent its continued spread.

But the representative from New York wasn’t going to let the original mistake go easily, especially considering her massive reach and that her followers may have interpreted her message differently. She is pro-Biden, not anti-Biden.

 

When we reached out to NBC News Digital for comment, a spokesperson pointed us to the above tweets and corrections (1/2 and 2/2). The network also updated its original article and blog post and added a separate blog post for additional context.

Below, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez nominating Sen. Sanders during the virtual convention.

WATCH:

