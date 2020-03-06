RTDNF Honors David Muir With Leonard Zeidenberg First Amendment Award

The Radio Television Digital News Foundation (RTDNF) held its 30th Annual First Amendment Awards yesterday evening at the Marriott Marquis in Washington D.C.

The organization honored World News Tonight anchor David Muir with the Leonard Zeidenberg First Amendment Award for 2020.

In a tribute video, ABC News anchor Diane Sawyer and Robin Roberts, correspondent Bob Woodruff, 60 Minutes’ Sharyn Alfonsi and more paid tribute to the World News Tonight anchor.

During his acceptance remarks, Muir spoke about reporting on Syrian refugee children, the people impacted by Hurricane Katrina and Holocaust survivors returning to Auschwitz on the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the concentration camp.

“I simply ask let’s all not only celebrate the First Amendment, but let’s all continue to inspire each other,” said Muir. “Remember the people like [Holocaust survivor] Tova, and the children on the Syrian border and the families of Katrina.

We are the caretakers of their words. They share with us their stories. But we’re the caretakers. We stand as guardians of the First Amendment. And I’m really, really proud to stand here with you tonight.”

Roberts, Martha Raddatz, Pierre Thomas, Mary Bruce, Kyra Phillips, ABC News president James Goldston, ABC News talent chief Barbara Fedida, vp and Washington bureau chief Jonathan Greenberger, and World News Tonight ep Almin Karamehmedovic were among Muir’s colleagues in attendance.

Other winners last night include CBS’ 60 Minutes (First Amendment Award), NBC News Channel creator Bob Horner (First Amendment Service Award), Telemundo executive Lori Montenegro (First Amendment Clarity Award), and Hearst Television’ svp of news Barbara Maushard (First Amendment Leadership Award), Connecticut’s senior senator Richard Blumenthal (First Amendment Defender Award).

WFLA-TV’s Steve Andrews earned the Lifetime Achievement Award. He’s been a senior investigative reporter at Tampa’s NBC affiliate for a whopping 35 years!

