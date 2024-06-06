Rachel Smolkin Departs CNN to Run Oregon Public Broadcasting

Another high-level CNN executive is departing the network. Rachel Smolkin, CNN Digital’s senior vice president of global news, is decamping to the Pacific Northwest to serve as Oregon Public Broadcasting’s president and CEO.

“I am honored to lead OPB in its next chapter serving Oregon and the Pacific Northwest,” Smolkin said in a statement. “I am energized by the commitment the board has shown for building news and public affairs programming for all Oregonians and Southwest Washingtonians, for leading conversations about solving our most urgent challenges and for innovating new ways to connect with communities.”

“We were looking for a dynamic leader to chart the way forward during this time of transformational change in media,” Rukaiyah Adams, chair of OPB’s board of directors, noted in a statement. “Rachel will advance our work with deep experience in journalism, wide professional networks and adaptive leadership skills.”

Smolkin joined CNN from Politico in 2014 and led various teams—including breaking news and politics—across the network’s digital platforms. According to Deadline, July 3 will be Smolkin’s last day at CNN. Her staff will report to CNN’s executive editor, Virginia Moseley until a replacement is named.

Smolkin is the second Washington, D.C.-based executive to depart CNN in recent months as the presidential election cycle kicks into high gear. In May, bureau chief Sam Feist moved over to C-SPAN as the network’s new CEO. And the D.C. revolving door isn’t only spinning at CNN. Former ABC News Washington bureau chief Jonathan Greenberger left to join Politico as executive vice president.