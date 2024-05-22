Rachel Maddow and Lawrence O’Donnell to Appear on Primetime MSNBC Trump Trial Special

With former President Donald Trump‘s hush money trial set to potentially conclude next week, MSNBC is already poised to look back at the historic event. The network will air the hour-long primetime special Prosecuting Donald Trump: Witness to History on June 2 at 9 p.m., by which point the public may already know the jury’s verdict.

Rachel Maddow, Joy Reid, Lawrence O’Donnell and Andrew Weissmann will be among the MSNBC Newsers appearing on the special, offering their own insider accounts of what’s been happening inside the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse in recent weeks.

“The country has experienced for the first time in its history a criminal trial of a president of the United States,” Weissmann told The Hollywood Reporter about the special. “Except, the country did not actually get to witness it: only a very few members of the public including the press did as no cameras or audio were permitted by court rules.”

Advertisement

“Our goal is to bring Americans inside the room where it happened, guided by MSNBC hosts and legal experts, to share the first-hand takes on history in the making,” Weismann added.

Following its MSNBC premiere, Witness to History will stream on Peacock on June 3. It’s the latest effort in the network’s new initiative to program more specials and live events, like last month’s Joy Reid and Rachel Maddow Live at the Apollo.