Rachel Campos-Duffy Will Host Fox News Primetime Next Week

Fox News contributor Rachel Campos-Duffy becomes the fourth Fox Newser to earn a second week guest-hosting Fox News Primetime, beginning Monday March 29.
She personally made the news official at the end of Friday’s Fox & Friends. She has been filling in for Ainsley Earhardt on the show this week.
Brian Kilmeade, who has been hosting Primetime this week, will return to the morning show on Monday.
Campos-Duffy’s first run hosting the 7 p.m. hour was the week of Feb. 15. She averaged more than 1.7 million total viewers and 269,000 adults 25-54 that week, putting her in the middle of the pack, ratings-wise.
Here are the ratings for each week of Fox News Primetime since its January 18 launch. Also included are the first three days of Brian Kilmeade’s second week guest-hosting the hour.
|Net
|Week
|Host Name
|P2+ Imps (000)
|Adults 25-54 (000)
|#TC
|FNC
|1/18/21
|Brian Kilmeade
|1.960
|347
|5
|FNC
|1/25/21
|Maria Bartiromo
|1.877
|305
|5
|FNC
|2/1/21
|Trey Gowdy
|1.988
|307
|5
|FNC
|2/8
|Mark Steyn
|1.759
|245
|5
|FNC
|2/15
|Rachel Campos-Duffy
|1.728
|269
|5
|FNC
|2/22
|Katie Pavlich
|1.647
|252
|5
|FNC
|3/1
|Lawrence Jones
|1.713
|276
|5
|FNC
|3/8
|Trey Gowdy
|2.057
|318
|5
|FNC
|3/15
|Maria Bartiromo
|1.767
|268
|5
|FNC
|3/22
|Brian Kilmeade
|1.777
|286
|*3
Nielsen live-plus-same-day data through March 24, 2021