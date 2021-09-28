Q3 ’21 Ratings: MSNBC Remains Second-Most-Watched Cable Network, But Delivers Lowest Rating in A25-54 Demo Since ’15

During the third quarter of 2021, MSNBC finished No. 2 across all of basic cable in average total prime time viewers (1.27 million) and No. 2 in average total day viewers (738,000). According to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen, the network also averaged 161,000 adults 25-54 in primetime, and 94,000 adults 25-54 in total day in Q3. The 94,000 adults 25-54 average is the network’s smallest in the total day daypart since 2015.

While MSNBC’s standing as one of cable’s most-watched networks remains impressive, its Nielsen ratings in 2021 are trending in a poor direction, especially when it comes to younger viewers. Compared to the most recent quarter (Q2 ’21), MSNBC shed -13% in average total day viewers and -18% in the total day demo. The network also struggled in primetime, -13% in total prime-time viewers, and -19% in the prime-time demo from Q2 of this year.

Compared to Q3 2020, a quarter, which, to be fair, featured seismic global news events such as the Covid-19 pandemic, racial justice protests, and a presidential election campaign, MSNBC fell by -39% of its average total day audience, lost nearly half of of its audience in the total day demo (-48%), dropped by -40% in total prime time viewers and shed half of its audience in the prime time demo (-51%). Primetime is a crucial daypart, where TV networks set premium advertising rates.

Finally, compared to the same quarter four years ago (Q3 2017), MSNBC dropped -28% of its total prime time audience, -22% of its average total day audience, more than half of its prime time demo audience (-58%), and -56% of its audience from the total day demo. Fueled by anger at the Trump administration, The Rachel Maddow Show finished Q3 ’17 as the No. 1-rated program on cable news, marking the first time any MSNBC show had ever ranked No. 1 in the genre. That wasn’t the case in Q3 ’21, as we’ll show below.

In addition to the decline in average total viewers, we’ll likely continue to see a sharp drop off in A25-54 viewers as younger Americans increasingly cut the cable cord and search for other ways to consume the news; ways that are yet to be measured by Nielsen. It doesn’t help that many progressives/left-leaning media consumers which traditionally prefer MSNBC are less interested in following the news 24/7 during a Democratic administration they were during the Trump resistance era.

MSNBC isn’t alone in its ratings issues. CNN and Fox News are also down from 2020 (although Fox saw ratings growth from second quarter, due in part to coverage of Afghanistan).

Here are MSNBC’s ratings for Q3 of 2021:

: 1,267,000 total viewers / 161,000 A25-54 Total day (Mon-Sun): 738,000 total viewers / 83,000 A25-54

Programming highlights for MSNBC include The Rachel Maddow Show being No. 5 on cable news in total viewers, and No.8 on cable news among adults 25-54 this past quarter. TRMS ranked No. 4 in total viewers and No. 5 among adults 25-54 in Q2. Despite that drop-off, TRMS doubled CNN in total viewers, and beat CNN in the key A25-54 demo. MSNBC swept CNN across every key daypart in average total viewers for the 3rd quarter.

It is worth keeping in mind, however, that outside of The Rachel Maddow Show, and Morning Joe, MSNBC fell short to CNN in Q3 when it came to drawing the ad-friendly A25-54 demo (Mondays-Sundays time period).

Below is MSNBC’s Q3 2021 ratings press release, where the network stresses those victories over CNN: