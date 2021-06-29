Q2 ’21 Ratings: CNN Is One of Cable’s Most-Watched Networks, But Sees Ratings Fall to Pre-Pandemic Levels

When there are periods of breaking news and landmark special events, CNN benefits. That’s why the network had a monumental 2020 and first quarter of 2021.

In fact, CNN was the No. 1 network on all of basic cable for Q1 among adults 25-54, the first time the network had achieved that distinction in 12 years.

However, it was only a matter of time before the network’s ratings returned to Earth, and they did in the second quarter of 2021.

In Q2, CNN averaged 914,000 total viewers in prime time, a loss of -53% from Q1, and 654,000 total day viewers, -51% from its Q1 average. The network also averaged 224,000 adults 25-54 in prime time, and 160,000 adults 25-54 in total day, both figures substantially down from Q1.

Compared to the year-ago quarter, one which featured seismic global news events such as the Covid-19 pandemic and police brutality protests in the aftermath of the George Floyd murder, (not to mention it being a presidential election year), CNN shed -49% of its average total prime time audience, -58% of its prime time demo, -45% in average total day viewers and -52% in the total day demo.

Compared to four years ago (Q2 2017), CNN shed -13% of its average total prime time audience, -39% in the prime time demo, -17% in total day viewers and -39% in the total day demo.

Those trends might not look particularly good, but CNN still finished among the top 10 in average total prime time viewers (No. 6), and among the top three in average total day viewers (No. 3). It also beat rival MSNBC among adults 25-54 in all relevant dayparts this past quarter.

Here are CNN’s ratings for Q2 of 2021:

Prime time (Mon-Sun) : 914,000 total viewers / 224,000 A25-54

: 914,000 total viewers / 224,000 A25-54 Total day (Mon-Sun): 654,000 total viewers / 160,000 A25-54

On the programming front, The Lead with Jake Tapper ranked No. 1 in cable news in the weekday 4 p.m. time slot among adults 25-54. CNN Newsroom weekend anchors Jim Acosta and Pamela Brown were No. 1 among adults 25-54 in their respective time periods. Additionally, during the sentencing portion of the Derek Chauvin Trial (June 25, 2:30-5:15 p.m. ET) CNN ranked No. 1 on cable news in the demo.

Below, CNN’s Q2 2021 ratings press release, where the network stresses its A25-54 demo wins over MSNBC: