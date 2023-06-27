Q2 2023 and Week of June 19 Morning Show Ratings: ABC’s GMA Averages Most Total Viewers, NBC’s Today Takes Adults 25-54

The trend of ABC’s Good Morning America and NBC’s Today being the most watched shows in total viewers and the adults 25-54 demo, respectively, continues for the seventh week in a row.
This position also manifests in the quarterly ratings as GMA remains the top show in total viewers, while the Today show continues to be the most watched in the advertiser-coveted demo of Adults 25-54.
Looking at the weekly ratings, both GMA and Today posted week-to-week increases in total viewers, but Today show was the only show to post week-to-week increases in A25-54 for the week of June 19.
According to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen, ABC News’ GMA averaged 3.015 million total viewers and 564,000 viewers in the A25-54 demo for the week of June 19. GMA was up by +1% in total viewers but down by -2% in the adults 25-54 demo compared to the previous week. Looking at the morning show’s performance to the same week in 2022, GMA was up in total viewers by +4% and saw a double-digit dip of -16% in the A25-54 demo.
NBC’s Today came in second place in total viewers, but it was the No. 1 show in the A25-54 demo with 2.76 million viewers and 620,000 viewers, respectively, for the week of June 19. Today was up in total viewers by +4% and by +1% in A25-54 when looking at the numbers from the previous week. Compared to the same week in 2022, it was up in total viewers by +5% and down by -1% in the demo.
CBS Mornings remained stuck in third place for the week of June 19 and had poor showing the week after the Juneteenth holiday. It was down by -6% in total viewers compared to the previous week to stand at 2,161,000 viewers and was down by an eye-raising -16% in the A25-54 demo to stand at 411,000 viewers. Compared to the same period in 2022, CBS Mornings also delivered poor results as it was down in total viewers and the adults 25-54 demo by -6% and -19%, respectively.
Nielsen live-plus-same-day numbers for the week of June 19, 2023:
|ABC
|NBC
|CBS
|• Total Viewers:
|3,015,000
|2,764,000
|2,161,000
|• A25-54:
|564,000
|620,000
|411,000
Switching to the quarterly ratings, GMA and NBC’s Today show continued to share the spoils in the ratings race for the second quarter of 2023. However, all three-morning shows, including CBS Mornings, declined in both total viewers and Adults 25-54 compared to the same quarter a year ago.
According to the most current data from Nielsen, GMA remained the most-watched morning show for the 11th straight second quarter averaging 3.09 million total viewers and 647,000 viewers in the A25-54 demo. It was down by -6% in total viewers and -13% in A25-54 compared to Q1 2023. When looking at the same quarterly period in 2022, GMA was down by -6% and 15% in total viewers and the 25-54 demo, respectively.
NBC’s Today show is No. 2 in total viewers with 2.76 million viewers but was in first place in the A25-54 demo with 672,000 viewers for Q2 2023.
Compared to Q1 2023, Today dropped by -5% in total viewers and -10% in the demo of adults 25-54. When compared to the same quarterly period in 2022, it was down by -5% in total viewers and by -10% in the 25-54 demo.
CBS Mornings came in third place in both total viewers and adults 25-54 during Q2 2023. It average 2.32 million total viewers and 487,000 viewers in the A25-54 demo.
Compared to Q1 2023, the program dropped by -4% in total viewers and -7% in A25-54, while compared to Q2 2022, it was down by -5% in total viewers and by -7% in adults 25-54.
Despite those losses, CBS Mornings managed to earn its largest quarterly share in Adults 25-54 ever (27% of the A25-54 morning show audience tuned into CBS Mornings in Q2).
Nielsen averages for Q2 2023:
|ABC
|NBC
|CBS
|• Total Viewers:
|3,089,000
|2,758,000
|2,320,000
|• A25-54:
|647,000
|672,000
|487,000
Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 6/19/23), Previous Week (w/o 6/12/23) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 6/20/22). Live+7/Most Current – 2Q23: 3/27 – 6/25/22, 2Q22: 3/28 – 6/26/22 and 1Q23: 12/26/22 – 3/26/23. Most Current Data Stream: Season 2022-2023 (9/19/22-6/25/23), Season 2021-2022 (9/20/21-6/26/22). Beginning 8/31/20, national ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing. Averages based on regular telecasts.