Q2 2023 and Week of June 19 Morning Show Ratings: ABC’s GMA Averages Most Total Viewers, NBC’s Today Takes Adults 25-54

The trend of ABC’s Good Morning America and NBC’s Today being the most watched shows in total viewers and the adults 25-54 demo, respectively, continues for the seventh week in a row.

This position also manifests in the quarterly ratings as GMA remains the top show in total viewers, while the Today show continues to be the most watched in the advertiser-coveted demo of Adults 25-54.

Looking at the weekly ratings, both GMA and Today posted week-to-week increases in total viewers, but Today show was the only show to post week-to-week increases in A25-54 for the week of June 19.

According to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen, ABC News’ GMA averaged 3.015 million total viewers and 564,000 viewers in the A25-54 demo for the week of June 19. GMA was up by +1% in total viewers but down by -2% in the adults 25-54 demo compared to the previous week. Looking at the morning show’s performance to the same week in 2022, GMA was up in total viewers by +4% and saw a double-digit dip of -16% in the A25-54 demo.

NBC’s Today came in second place in total viewers, but it was the No. 1 show in the A25-54 demo with 2.76 million viewers and 620,000 viewers, respectively, for the week of June 19. Today was up in total viewers by +4% and by +1% in A25-54 when looking at the numbers from the previous week. Compared to the same week in 2022, it was up in total viewers by +5% and down by -1% in the demo.

CBS Mornings remained stuck in third place for the week of June 19 and had poor showing the week after the Juneteenth holiday. It was down by -6% in total viewers compared to the previous week to stand at 2,161,000 viewers and was down by an eye-raising -16% in the A25-54 demo to stand at 411,000 viewers. Compared to the same period in 2022, CBS Mornings also delivered poor results as it was down in total viewers and the adults 25-54 demo by -6% and -19%, respectively.

Nielsen live-plus-same-day numbers for the week of June 19, 2023:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 3,015,000 2,764,000 2,161,000 • A25-54: 564,000 620,000 411,000

Switching to the quarterly ratings, GMA and NBC’s Today show continued to share the spoils in the ratings race for the second quarter of 2023. However, all three-morning shows, including CBS Mornings, declined in both total viewers and Adults 25-54 compared to the same quarter a year ago.

According to the most current data from Nielsen, GMA remained the most-watched morning show for the 11th straight second quarter averaging 3.09 million total viewers and 647,000 viewers in the A25-54 demo. It was down by -6% in total viewers and -13% in A25-54 compared to Q1 2023. When looking at the same quarterly period in 2022, GMA was down by -6% and 15% in total viewers and the 25-54 demo, respectively.

NBC’s Today show is No. 2 in total viewers with 2.76 million viewers but was in first place in the A25-54 demo with 672,000 viewers for Q2 2023.

Compared to Q1 2023, Today dropped by -5% in total viewers and -10% in the demo of adults 25-54. When compared to the same quarterly period in 2022, it was down by -5% in total viewers and by -10% in the 25-54 demo.

CBS Mornings came in third place in both total viewers and adults 25-54 during Q2 2023. It average 2.32 million total viewers and 487,000 viewers in the A25-54 demo.

Compared to Q1 2023, the program dropped by -4% in total viewers and -7% in A25-54, while compared to Q2 2022, it was down by -5% in total viewers and by -7% in adults 25-54.

Despite those losses, CBS Mornings managed to earn its largest quarterly share in Adults 25-54 ever (27% of the A25-54 morning show audience tuned into CBS Mornings in Q2).

Nielsen averages for Q2 2023:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 3,089,000 2,758,000 2,320,000 • A25-54: 647,000 672,000 487,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 6/19/23), Previous Week (w/o 6/12/23) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 6/20/22). Live+7/Most Current – 2Q23: 3/27 – 6/25/22, 2Q22: 3/28 – 6/26/22 and 1Q23: 12/26/22 – 3/26/23. Most Current Data Stream: Season 2022-2023 (9/19/22-6/25/23), Season 2021-2022 (9/20/21-6/26/22). Beginning 8/31/20, national ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing. Averages based on regular telecasts.