Protesters Are Throwing Glass Bottles at Entrance to CNN Center in Atlanta

For CNN, the day began with one of its news crews getting arrested on live television. It will end with the entrance to CNN Center, one of the most recognizable buildings in the city of Atlanta, being pummeled by glass bottles and tagged with graffiti.

Protests over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis earlier this week have reached cities across the country. That now includes Atlanta, where CNN has a notable presence.

The photos and footage below were shared by an Atlanta-based CNN journalist.

The scene isn’t a pretty one.

Phone died, biked home as chants of “Fuck CNN” from protesters grew from across the street from the CNN Center, its Atlanta headquarters. Here’s the last video I took. pic.twitter.com/qQzG5QL4R7 — Fernando Alfonso III (@fernalfonso) May 30, 2020

CNN logo defaced in Atlanta following growing protests outside its headquarters pic.twitter.com/8i8TmumD5B — Fernando Alfonso III (@fernalfonso) May 29, 2020

More of the graffiti on the CNN sign at its headquarters in Atlanta pic.twitter.com/iQf1WqjEb6 — Fernando Alfonso III (@fernalfonso) May 29, 2020

Flag burning outside the CNN Center, the company’s headquarters in Atlanta; more and more protesters chanting, yelling pic.twitter.com/1b94LFisZA — Fernando Alfonso III (@fernalfonso) May 29, 2020

Glass getting broken outside the main entrance to CNN’s Atlanta headquarters; protesters cheer pic.twitter.com/EToiEj5Pom — Fernando Alfonso III (@fernalfonso) May 29, 2020

SWAT trying to deflect bottles and other objects from breaking more glass outside CNN’s Atlanta headquarters pic.twitter.com/PLLxDHwzjb — Fernando Alfonso III (@fernalfonso) May 29, 2020

CNN’s Nick Valencia reporting from outside the building, and later reported from inside the lobby behind a row of policemen who were having to fend off protesters throwing projectiles at them.

>> @CNNValencia reporting from near the CNN Center in Atlanta: “This is terrible to witness.” pic.twitter.com/x3GE8a5sf5 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 30, 2020

Demonstrations turn violent at the CNN Center in Atlanta. @CNNValencia reports from the ground. https://t.co/IfX7CINlGY pic.twitter.com/vIIkWGXanW — CNN (@CNN) May 30, 2020

