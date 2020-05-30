CNN

Protesters Are Throwing Glass Bottles at Entrance to CNN Center in Atlanta

By A.J. Katz Comment

For CNN, the day began with one of its news crews getting arrested on live television. It will end with the entrance to CNN Center, one of the most recognizable buildings in the city of Atlanta, being pummeled by glass bottles and tagged with graffiti.

Protests over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis earlier this week have reached cities across the country. That now includes Atlanta, where CNN has a notable presence.

The photos and footage below were shared by an Atlanta-based CNN journalist.

The scene isn’t a pretty one.

CNN’s Nick Valencia reporting from outside the building, and later reported from inside the lobby behind a row of policemen who were having to fend off protesters throwing projectiles at them.

 

