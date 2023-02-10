President Biden to Sit Down With Fox Soul Hosts Vivica A. Fox and Mike Hill for Super Bowl Sunday

It appears that President Joe Biden will sit down with Fox for a Super Bowl Sunday interview after all.

Fox Soul, that is.

“After the White House reached out to Fox Soul Thursday evening, there was some initial confusion,” Fox Corp said in a statement. “Fox Soul looks forward to interviewing the President for Super Bowl Sunday.”

It’s a strange turn of events. The White House was under the impression that it had confirmed an interview with Fox Soul hosts Vivica A. Fox and Mike Hill, only to have Fox Corp. cancel the interview. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tweeted as much.

The President was looking forward to an interview with Fox Soul to discuss the Super Bowl, the State of the Union, and critical issues impacting the everyday lives of Black Americans. We’ve been informed that Fox Corp has asked for the interview to be cancelled. — Karine Jean-Pierre (@PressSec) February 10, 2023

Fox Soul is an ad-supported streaming service that launched in 2020 and targets its content to Black Americans.

The Fox Soul interview is back on, but President Biden still isn’t speaking with Fox News, which Variety reported would be the case Friday morning. “We offered an interview with our top news anchors with no strings attached—they’re walking away from a huge audience and it’s a major missed opportunity,” a Fox News executive reportedly told the news outlet.