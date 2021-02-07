President Biden Says in Super Bowl Sunday Interview That He Hopes Next Year’s Game Will Be Played in a ‘Full Stadium’

The 2021 Super Bowl Sunday interview was the first for CBS News’ Norah O’Donnell, and of course, the first for President Joe Biden.

It was also President Biden’s first network television interview since inauguration day.

Because the interview was taped on Friday afternoon, the network has been showing bits and pieces of it leading up to the game — The CBS Evening News Friday and Saturday, and Sunday morning on Face the Nation before a 4 1/2-minute chunk was shown in the 4 p.m. ET hour Sunday.

Most of Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, where this year’s Super Bowl is being played, will be empty. However, President Biden told O’Donnell is that his expectation is for the stadium to be full for next year’s Super Bowl.

“The Super bowl is just one of those great American celebrations, and all those house parties, all those things that are happening, but God willing, we’re gonna be celebrating all as usual next year,” he said.

O’Donnell added that Super Bowl parties are inevitable, however.

“I know. It’s hard,” he conceded. “It was hard during Christmas, Thanksgiving, New Year’s, but I hope people if you’re watching, be careful. Be careful.”

President Biden added that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell offered up all NFL stadiums as coronavirus vaccination sites, which he hopes to use.

He also added he feels it is time for schools “to reopen safely,” adding, “You have to have fewer people in the classroom. You have to have ventilation systems that have been reworked. Our CDC Commissioner is going to be coming out with science-based judgment within I think as early as Wednesday as the lack of what the minimum requirements are.”

He added: “When I think about the price — so many of our grandkids and your kids are going to pay the price for not having had the chance to finish whatever it was — that graduation is to walk across the stage. They’re going through a lot, these kids.”

President Biden was a star wide receiver back in high school, so O’Donnell asked him the question: “Which quarterback would you rather have throw to you? Tom Brady or Patrick Mahomes?”

“Obviously [Tom] Brady’s a great quarterback; [Patrick] Mahomes seems like he’s gotten a lot of attention,” said President Biden. “So, I probably would take a shot with the young guy who maybe we might not expect as much from.”

“So are you picking the Chiefs to win?” asked O’Donnell.

“Well, I don’t know who’s gonna win, I think they’re both great quarterbacks — one just a younger version of an old great quarterback – at least old in NFL terms,” said Biden, laughing.

Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicks off from Tampa at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

