Pres. Trump’s Impeachment Trial Defense Team Will Include TV News Regulars Ken Starr and Alan Dershowitz

We’re 4 days away from the start of Pres. Trump’s Senate impeachment trial, and his legal team is now taking shape. The team includes Ken Starr, the former independent counsel who led the Whitewater investigation into then-Pres. Bill Clinton, and constitutional law professor and defense attorney Alan Dershowitz.

Dershowitz has appeared on Fox News (and on other networks) consistently in recent years. His past clients include the the late billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and O.J. Simpson.

Starr is a paid Fox News legal analyst who appeared on the network during the House impeachment hearings.

Starr is now leaving his paid role at Fox to join the team:

Fox News host Sandra Smith announced on the air a bit ago that Starr will be “parting ways with the network” as a result of his new position on Trump’s legal team. — Jill Colvin (@colvinj) January 17, 2020

At least one person is shocked by the addition of Starr. Perhaps you’ve heard of her:

this is definitely an “are you fucking kidding me?” kinda day. — Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) January 17, 2020

Before moving into TV news, Starr was in academia. He lost his job as president of Baylor University, and soon after quit as chancellor and law professor there, after claims that the university had failed to properly handle cases where female students said they were raped or sexually abused.

Also on the team is ex-Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, who was a guest co-host on The Five for three consecutive days in August 2018.

In addition, Robert Ray, succeeded Starr as independent counsel in the Pres. Clinton impeachment investigation, is reportedly joining the team. White House Counsel Pat Cipollone and Trump’s personal lawyer Jay Sekulow are running the team.

