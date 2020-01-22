Pres. Trump’s Former Chief of Staff Reince Priebus Named CBS News Political Analyst

CBS has named Pres. Trump’s one-time chief of staff and former RNC chairman Reince Priebus a CBS News political analyst. Priebus will contribute analysis of political coverage on all CBS News broadcasts and platforms.

Priebus joined today’s CBS News Special Report with CBS Evening News anchor Norah O’Donnell, Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan, 60 Minutes correspondent Lesley Stahl and 60 Minutes correspondent and CBS News senior political analyst John Dickerson for coverage of the Senate impeachment trial of Pres. Trump.

Priebus left the White House on July 28, 2017 after a 6-month stint as Trump’s Chief of Staff. Four-star Marine general John Kelly replaced Priebus in the role.

“Looking forward to a fun year together,” he said during today’s trial coverage.

Priebus is currently the president and chief strategist with the law firm Michael Best & Friedrich, LLP, and an officer in the U.S. Navy Reserve.

.@NorahODonnell: “How does the White House respond to this very detailed case that the House Democrats are laying out against the President?” Reince Priebus: “I think it’s more of the same” https://t.co/E0E1MPTYaz pic.twitter.com/NTeKyWK8nk — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 22, 2020

