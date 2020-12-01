Pres.-Elect Biden and VP-Elect Harris Give Jake Tapper Their First Joint Interview Since Winning the Election

CNN announced this afternoon that Jake Tapper has been granted the first joint interview with President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris since the duo won the 2020 election.

Part of the interview will air on Tapper’s show The Lead this Thursday in the 4 p.m. ET hour, and on The Situation Room in the 5 and 6 p.m. ET hours.

The full interview will air later on Thursday during an hour-long special at 9 p.m. ET, and will be simulcast on CNN International and in Spanish on CNN en Español.

The interview will take place in Biden’s hometown of Wilmington, Del., at the same theater where the President-elect unveiled several top members of his administration, including his foreign policy, national security and economic teams, who, if confirmed by the Senate, will spearhead an effort to rebuild a nation battered by the coronavirus pandemic. Biden also recently announced an all-female White House senior communications team.

