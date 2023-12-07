Podtrac Releases Top 25 New Podcasts of 2023 — 5 Hail From NBCU News Group

It’s that time of the year when end-of-year lists dominate the trending news cycle, and for the team that produces NBCU News Group podcasts, there’s a list that makes them even merrier this holiday season.

Podtrac, a leading podcast measurement and analytics company measuring more than a billion podcast downloads a month, has released its list of the Top 25 New Podcasts of 2023, and NBCU News Group series make up 20% of the podcasts listed. Furthermore, they are the only news organization to have their podcasts ranked in Podtrac’s top 25.

Podcasts came from Dateline NBC, NBC News, and MSNBC.

Advertisement

Topping the NBCU News Group list is The Girl in the Blue Mustang podcast from Dateline NBC and NBC News Studios, which has landed in the fourth spot, per Podtrac. The podcast, narrated by Keith Morrison, takes listeners on a story originating from the High Desert outside Los Angeles, where 18-year-old Michelle O’Keefe was found murdered in her shiny new blue Mustang in a park and ride.

Other NBCU podcasts to make the list include

No. 6 – Murder in Apartment 12 – NBC News and NBC News Studios

No. 9 – Rachel Maddow Presents: Déjà News – NBC News

No. 12 – Letters from Sing Sing – NBC News and NBC News Studios

No. 24 – Morrison Mysteries – NBC News and NBC News Studios

Meanwhile, NBCU News Group on Thursday morning announced Season 2 of Dateline’s Morrison Mysteries podcast which features classic mysteries as told by the veteran true crime magazine correspondent.

The five-episode series debuts on Monday, Dec. 11, and will see Morrison time travel to Victorian England with an impeccable reading of the Charles Dickens classic, A Christmas Carol.”

A preview of the series is available here.