Piers Morgan Signs Global Deal with News Corp, Will Have Nightly Fox Nation Show

American and British TV news personality Piers Morgan has signed a global deal with News Corp.

Here’s what one should know about said deal: Morgan is getting a new global TV show that will stream weeknights on Fox News’ streaming service Fox Nation in the U.S., on talkTV in the U.K. and on Sky News Australia. The show, which will debut in early 2022, will be produced and filmed at News UK’s studios in London Bridge.

Morgan will publish two weekly columns for Rupert Murdoch-owned tabloids the New York Post and The Sun; and HarperCollins to publish a follow up to Sunday Times No. 1 bestseller, Wake Up. He will also present a series of true crime documentaries.

This represents Morgan’s return to media after a six month absence. Back in March, the former CNN host and former co-anchor of ITV’s Good Morning Britain stormed off the set of GMB after co-host and meteorologist Alex Beresford criticized Morgan for his attacks on Meghan Markle. He never returned to the ITV morning show.

“I’m thrilled to be returning to News Corp. which is where I began my media career more than 30 years ago,” Morgan said in a statement. “Rupert Murdoch has been a constant and fearless champion of free speech and we are going to be building something new and very exciting together.

“I want my global show to be a fearless forum for lively debate and agenda-setting interviews, and a place that celebrates the right of everyone to have an opinion, and for those opinions to be vigorously examined and challenged.”

News Corp executive chairman Rupert Murdoch added: “Piers is the broadcaster every channel wants but is too afraid to hire. Piers is a brilliant presenter, a talented journalist and says what people are thinking and feeling. He has many passionate fans around the world and we look forward to expanding his audience in the UK, at FOX Nation, Sky News Australia, The Sun and the New York Post.”

Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement of her own, “Piers is an exceptional talent. We look forward to him making an impact and exploring opportunities with him on all of our platforms, especially Fox Nation, where our subscribers will love his new show tackling the subjects everyone is talking about.”