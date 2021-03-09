Piers Morgan Storms Off Set, Quits ITV’s Good Morning Britain

Former CNN host and co-anchor of ITV’s Good Morning Britain Piers Morgan stormed off the set of the show this morning after GMB co-host and meteorologist Alex Beresford criticized Morgan for his attacks on Meghan Markle. And now we’ve learned Morgan won’t be back.

Morgan, a royal loyalist, has been one of Markle’s harshest critics. He rubbed a fair number of people the wrong way the past couple days following his remarks about Oprah Winfrey‘s interview with Markle and Prince Harry.

BREAKING: Piers Morgan to leave Good Morning Britain ITV has announced ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/BHc1SbKP37 — David Farrell (@DavidJ_Farrell) March 9, 2021

On Monday, Morgan dismissed Markle’s allegations of racist treatment by the British royal family and questioned if the Duchess of Sussex may have been lying about having suicidal thoughts.

Following his comments on air, and a fair amount of criticism, he took to Twitter, writing that it was “just another reminder that anyone who criticizes Meghan Markle is deemed a racist bully.” He’s since tried to walk back those comments and stressed that “mental illness and suicide are extremely serious things and should be taken extremely seriously.”

UK media regulator Ofcom said it had received roughly 40,000 complaints about the program as of Tuesday afternoon, and announced that it was launching an investigation into Monday’s show over those comments Morgan made about Markle and suicidal thoughts.

American audiences know Morgan from his stint hosting CNN’s 9 p.m. hour, Piers Morgan Tonight, from January 2011 until March 2014. He left CNN entirely in September 2014, and joined ITV the following year. He has served as co-host of Good Morning Britain since November 2015.

Just yesterday, TVNewser reported that former NBC News president Deborah Turness was returning to ITN as CEO. ITN runs ITV which is Britain’s largest commercial network.