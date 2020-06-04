Piers Morgan and Rudy Giuliani Get in a Wild Argument Live on ITV’s Good Morning Britain

Rudy Giuliani‘s appearance on Good Morning Britain today went off the rails.

During their discussion, GMB co-host Piers Morgan criticized Giuliani’s client, President Trump over the president’s now-infamous, “when the looting starts, the shooting starts,” line, a statement which seemed to threaten crackdown against people who were protesting the police murder of George Floyd.

Giuliani wasn’t having Morgan’s criticisms, and the personal insults began. The former New York City mayor-turned-presidential candidate-turned pundit started making fun of Morgan’s ratings while he was on American television. “It was really sad to see the way your career imploded in the United States, Piers,” he said.

Morgan, who appeared calmer than Giuliani throughout, remarked, “When I used to interview you, you were an intelligent and reasonable man, and you’ve gone completely mad and you sound deranged.” He later added: “You’ve come on here, you’ve been rude and abusive. You sound unhinged. You’re using profanity, and you were someone I used to admire, Rudy.”

GMB co-host Susanna Reid had enough of the personal attacks, and eventually said, “I’m not sure our viewers want to watch that.” Although to be fair, a lot of them probably did.

Morgan hosted CNN’s 9 p.m. hour, Piers Morgan Tonight, from January 2011 until March 2014, and he left CNN entirely in September 2014. Morgan joined ITV the following year, and has been co-hosting Good Morning Britain since November 2015.

Both men have had good relationships and supported President Trump over the years, though Morgan has ramped up his criticisms of the American president in recent months, knocking his rhetoric during these protests.

WATCH:

